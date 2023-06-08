Rivermont Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 4.7% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $424.56. The company had a trading volume of 181,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,915. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

