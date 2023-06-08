Rivermont Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 26,103 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,103 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. First Solar accounts for approximately 2.5% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,717 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,287 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,715 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.37. 764,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

