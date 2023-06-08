Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $910,752.30 and approximately $11,054.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00023435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,393.85 or 1.00024659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

