Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $207,661.05

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.33 million and $207,661.05 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

