Rex Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,857,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,012. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.