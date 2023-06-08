ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Up 3.4%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 73,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

