Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $163.67 and last traded at $163.67. 350,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 563,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Repligen Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.73. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,549,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

