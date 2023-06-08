ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Posts Earnings Results

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RNW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 224,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

