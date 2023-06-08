Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,046,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,604,602. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.