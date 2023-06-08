Rench Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,211,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 811,529 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,545,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IYZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 236,480 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $279.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

