Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.56. 2,711,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,370. The firm has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.73.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

