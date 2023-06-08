Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,017 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.83. 1,599,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40.

The firm also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

