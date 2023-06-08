Rench Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after purchasing an additional 841,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,045. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

