Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $15,614,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $5,174,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.10. 5,287,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,211,839. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $301.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

