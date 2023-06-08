Renalytix (RNLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,411.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.26%. On average, analysts expect Renalytix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Renalytix stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter worth $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renalytix by 97.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Renalytix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,892 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

