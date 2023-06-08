Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Bryon C. Salazar Sells 531 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Red River Bancshares stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.85. 6,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $387.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.59. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $60.57.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 166.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.