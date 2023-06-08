Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCDTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.