Raymond James Upgrades Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Outperform

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:CBU opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.61. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

