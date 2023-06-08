Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $42.19 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,373,796 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

