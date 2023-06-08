Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sells 5,696 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Bashyam Rajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 448 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.49, for a total value of $70,555.52.

On Friday, May 19th, Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,065 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $447,827.15.

Atlassian stock traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.34. 3,090,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

