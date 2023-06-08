Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAIN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Rain Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Oncology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 588,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,061.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

