Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.
About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (GMBTU)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Queen's Gambit Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.