Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 181,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,266. Quantum has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

