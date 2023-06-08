Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Quantum Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. 274,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,879. The company has a market cap of $105.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $29,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at $231,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 178.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 247,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quantum by 24.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

