Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 3,295,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

