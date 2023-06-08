Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.14. 20,110,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,606,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
