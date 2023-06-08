Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.98% of Public Storage worth $482,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.80. 136,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,699. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.