Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 556 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $72.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

