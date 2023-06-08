Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 361 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $171.36 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

