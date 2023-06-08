Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 310 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

NYSE:MMC opened at $175.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

