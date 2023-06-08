Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,778 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

