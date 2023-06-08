Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WM opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

