Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.45% of Boise Cascade worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:BCC opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Boise Cascade Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
