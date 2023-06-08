Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,096 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $215.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.21.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.