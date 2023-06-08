Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

