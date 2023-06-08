Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.52% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,904 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,437,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 119.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

