Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.52 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

