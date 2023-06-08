Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.5 %

TECH stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

