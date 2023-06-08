Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.41 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of Huntsman worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.
Insider Transactions at Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.72%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.