Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.07 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,905,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,850 shares of company stock worth $59,130,163. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
