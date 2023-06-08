Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,834 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 549,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 539,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after buying an additional 530,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $10,301,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Stories

