PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,599,000 after buying an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $59.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

