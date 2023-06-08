PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT XL Axiata Tbk (PTXKY)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.