PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.00.

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

