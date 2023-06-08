Proton Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Proton has a total market cap of $17.94 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 17,715,242,928 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

