Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,914 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Proterra worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.71.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTRA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization.

