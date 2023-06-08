ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.89. 7,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

