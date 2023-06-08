ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.74. 2,445,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,971,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

