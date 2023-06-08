ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $31,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.