Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Shares Down 5.1%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 67,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Progenity Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $939.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progenity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 367,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progenity by 324.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

