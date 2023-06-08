Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, reports. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 233.90%.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,993. The company has a market capitalization of $488.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.08. Procaps Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

